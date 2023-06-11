CMI arrests four suspected killers of lawyer Mukisa

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) has arrested four people suspected to have orchestrated the shooting to death of a lawyer working with IBC Advocates Ronnie Mukisa.

He was trailed and shot dead on May 31st at his home at Kitiko-Birongo village, Ndejje Division of Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality in Wakiso District.

Soon after Mukisa’s shooting, the deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Geoffrey Katsigazi Tumusiime, said all security agencies had been deployed to fast track the perpetrators. It has now emerged that CMI in collaboration with Crime Intelligence and Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) last night successfully tracked and arrested four suspects whose names are still being concealed.

Senior Commissioner of Police –SCP Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, confirmed that security agencies have attested the four suspects but their details will be revealed later. “Since the murder, the security agencies have been doing a lot of work to search for the killers. We want to confirm that we have four suspects connected to the killing,” said Enanga.

Police first arrested Mukisa’s wife, Dorah Birungi, after friends and family members allegedly pointed fingers at her since the murder came a few weeks after they had bitterly separated. Birungi had earlier abandoned their matrimonial home and gone to unknown destination.

Police explained that Birungi had been held purposely to help in investigations. She was later released on bond and she attended her husband’s burial which took place at Joggo trading centre, Goma Division, Mukono Municipality, in Mukono district.

Mukisa and Birungi had their traditional wedding (introduction) in April this year. It was reported that they were planning to have their church wedding, but a dispute emerged between them and they ended up separating.

The victim’s neighbours said he often returned home very late. But on the fateful night, Mukisa arrived at the apartment parking space at approximately 2300hrs. “After parking his dark blue Subaru Legacy with registration number UBJ 006K, Mr. Mukisa proceeded to close the gate. It was during his return to the apartment that neighbors heard gunshots,” neighbours told police.

Besides the killing of Mukisa, the other major killings in May include minister of state for labour, Col (rtd) Charles Okello Engola who was killed by his bodyguard Pte Wilson Sabiiti on May 2nd.

Vlogger Ibrahim Isma Tusubira alias Isma Olaxes aka Jjaja Ichuli was shot dead on May 6th inside his vehicle in Kyanja using a pistol while Indian money lender Uttam Bhandari was shot dead by a police officer Ivan Wabwire on May 12th. At least 10 gun violence incidents were reported in May and four private security guards were part of the deceased statistics.

