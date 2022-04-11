Club Pilsener joins Mwami Media in Brunch-in-House Concert

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan Afro-House music lovers had yet another chance to celebrate the fast-rising music genre and mingle together yesterday (April 10) at the Club Brunch In- House concert.

It was organised by Mwami Media and powered by Club Pilsener at Skyz Hotel in Naguru.

The event which was happening for the first time since lifting the Covid-19 lockdown featured a big line-up of Ugandan deejays including DJ Kas Baby, Melvin DJ, Kamali, CheekO Dread, DJ Chapat and Since 8Y8. It also featured Next Radio’s Mwami Kiyimba and Daddy Simz.

South African Deejay, music producer and songwriter Sanele Sithole popularly known as Sun-El Musician headlined the event that attracted house heads and other party-loving Ugandans.

Sun-El’s music is popular in the Afro-House music circles for his bangers including Uhuru where he features Azana, Higher featuring Simmy, Akanamali featuring Samthing Soweto and Sonini which was named the 2019 record of the year in the South African Music Awards.

Club Pilsener is not new in the House Music circles which is why it was not surprising that they put their financial muscle behind Club Brunch-in-House. Previously, Club Pilsener had the ClubBeatzAtHome online concerts that show cased the top Ugandan artists during lockdown; it is a main sponsor of Sip-N- Dip, Club Dome & Purple Party concerts that are aimed at celebrating and championing the love for and appreciation of music in Uganda.

Joel Galla, Nile Breweries Brand Manager Club and Premiums said, “Club Pilsener is the ultimate celebration drink. It is brewed longer, brewed slower for easier drinking and we can promise that revellers at the Club Brunch-in-House will have a good time. The Club Brunch-in-House event in its setting is about giving Kampala people a quality and exclusive party experience. We look forward to having party lovers enjoy good music as they sip on a cold Club Pilsener that is now available in a variety of sizes that suit each and everyone’s needs.”