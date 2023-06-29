Clerics condemn rampant land grabbing in Luwero

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Muslim leaders in Luwero have condemned the ongoing land grabbing which has left hundreds of tenants crying foul.

According to the Police crime report, Luwero District registered the highest number of cases of malicious damages to property in 2022 after 172 cases were reported.

The report further indicated that Luwero was ranked in third position with the highest cases of criminal trespass after registering 191 cases. All the cases stem from land disputes.

This year scores of tenants are crying foul over ongoing evictions and harassment on land. The latest victim is Luwero District Kadhi Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa whose demonstration farm was attacked on Saturday night and his workers were beaten in a land row at Namuningi village in Kamira sub-county.

While celebrating Eid Al Adha at Kasana mosque, Sheikh Mustapha Khamis Lule, the East Buganda Regional Assistant to Mufti warned that the rampant land grabbing in Luwero district may culminate into bloodshed if the government doesn’t intervene.

Lule blamed the land conflicts on the failure of government agencies on enforcing laws on land and corruption in land offices.

Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa the Luwero District Kadhi said that the tenants have been left to suffer as the landlords forcefully evict them from their pieces of land.

Mulindwa said that since his farm was attacked on Saturday night, Police in Luwero is yet to arrest the landlord who deployed the suspects to beat up his workers as well as destroy the property on contested land.

Mulindwa said the tenants have lost trust in government institutions like Police and Judiciary and now want President Yoweri Museveni to intervene.

Ali Ndawula the Chairperson of Luwero Muslim District Council said that the land grabbers have also targeted land for mosques which has affected expansion and development programmes.

Ndawula asked the government to protect the people and their land rather than leave them at the mercy of grabbers.

****

URN