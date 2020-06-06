Clerics ask gov’t to open places of worship

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several church leaders want government to open places of worship saying they are essential to the well-being of Ugandans.

The church leaders made the appeal at a press briefing organised by the Information and Communication Technology-ICT Ministry at Uganda Media Center on the role men can play to stop gender and domestic violence and update the country on the Covid-19 situation.

Pastor Solomon Brian Mwesige from Good News Church in Bulenga asked government to consider opening places of worship like it has done to shopping malls and other businesses.

He revealed that several people have been piling pressure on churches to ask government to open their places of worship.

Dr. William Ssekanjako who represented the Catholic Church asked government to include them essential. He said government can put in place standard operating procedure for places of worship.

Rogers Nambuli from the Anglican Church said opening places of worship will give hope to many Ugandans.

In her response, Nabakooba promised to share the request of the clergy with the National Covid-19 Task force saying she can’t make a decision on her on.

Government suspended congregational prayers as part of the control measures against Covid-19. Corona virus spread through contact with the droplets of an infected person.

URN