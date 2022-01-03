Cleaner arrested over sale of Covid-19 vaccination cards

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Hoima is holding a cleaner attached to Butema health center III in Buhanika sub county for allegedly selling COVID-19 vaccination cards to unvaccinated persons. The suspect is Ivan Bigirwa.

The suspect was nabbed on Sunday afternoon while allegedly executing the dubious business at Hoima Boma grounds in Hoima city.

It is alleged that the suspect connived with the health center III staff who issued the stamped COVID-19 vaccination cards to him to go and sell.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says Bigirwa was arrested after a tip-off by a concerned citizen.

He was selling the cards at between 50,000 and 100,000 shillings to his clients who always meet him at Hoima Boma grounds where he transacts his business.

Hakiza says currently, they have summoned all the staff at Butema health center III to come and record statements at Hoima central police station.

According to Hakiza, they are also investigating several staff at Hoima Regional Referral hospital who are also believed to have for long been conniving with the same arrested suspect to sell COVID-19 vaccination cards to unvaccinated people.

