City turn on the style in Champions League quarter-final

✳ Man City 3 Bayern 0

Manchester, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | City will take a commanding Champions League quarter-final advantage to the Allianz Arena next week after a clinical attacking display ensured a 3-0 win against Bayern Munich on an incredible Tuesday night at the Etihad.

Rodrigo scored the opener on 27 minutes in front of an expectant 52,257 Etihad crowd – and what an effort it was.

Collecting the ball from a pinpoint Bernardo Silva pass from the right, Rodrigo swivelled past Jamal Musiala and sent a rocket left-foot drive past the helpless Yann Sommer in the Bayern goal.

Bernardo doubled the advantage with a thumping header on 69 minutes, powerfully meeting Erling Haaland’s cross from the left.

Haaland made it three with a right-foot effort on 76 minutes, his 45th of the season ensuring he’s now scored the most goals in all competitions by a player at a Premier League club.

The win ensured Man City are now unbeaten in the last 25 Champions League home games, the longest run by an English team in the competition’s history.

SOURCE: MAN CITY.COM