City lawyer Bob Kasango is dead

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Controversial City lawyer Bob Kasango has this evening been declared dead at Luzira prison, after a suspected heart failure.

Details of what happened are still scanty, but Lawyer Kasango was serving a 16 year jail sentence in the controversial pension case.

During the case, Kasango missed several hearings, saying he was suffering from several complications including heart failure, pneumonia and recurrent blood clot in the lungs for which he wanted specialized medical treatment abroad.

Journalist and MD of the Independent Andrew Mwenda described Kasango as oneof the best lawyers in town, and a kind person.

“My brother and best friend, Robert Aldridge Kasango aka Q, just died in Machison Bay Hospital inside Luzira prison this evening. One of the best lawyers ever, Q was also an intellectual, a great poet, journalist, sports analyst, humanist and a very kind and generous soul. RIP,” Mwenda said on twitter.

Political analyst Angelo Izama also paid tribute to what he called a ‘razor sharp mind’

“So sad to hear about the passing of my friend Robert Kasango (Q). A razor sharp mind and boundless ambition that could not be contained in his chosen profession as a lawyer because more than anything he wanted to be great, at whatever cost. R.I.P,” Izama concluded.

Jailed for 16 years

The Anti-Corruption Court in 2018 sentenced lawyer Kasango (16 years) , former Public Service officials Jimmy Lwamafa (9), Christopher Obey (14) and Stephen Kiwanuka Kunsa (9) in jail for theft of sh15 billion meant for pensioners.

Lwamafa is a former Public Service Permanent Secretary, Obey a former Public Service principal account in charge of pensions Obey and Kunsa a former Public Service Commissioner for the compensation department.

Justice Margaret Tibulya of the Anti-Corruption Court found him and the three officials guilty of diversion of funds, fraud, forgery, theft, and conspiracy to defraud government funds.

She ordered that in addition to the 16 years in jail, Kasango should also compensate the government sh5 billion. Lwamafa was also ordered to compensate government 3 billion shillings.

Tibulya said that court relied on the recorded evidence by John Keitirima, then a registrar at the Civil Division of the High Court and now a Judge of the High Court.

Keitirima told court how Kasango allegedly asked him to help cover the forgeries so he can get money from government.

The forged court documents included a bill of taxation and certificate of order purportedly issued by Charles Abola and 6,337 ex-servicemen who had sued Government demanding their pension.

Lwamafa, Kunsa, and Obey are serving another jail sentence for diverting 88 Billion Shillings that was meant for payment of pensions. Obey is serving 10 years, Lwamafa seven and Kunsa five