City abattoirs maintain beef prices citing low consumption

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | City abattoirs have resolved to maintain their normal beef prices citing low consumption.

Edward Mwesigye, the publicity secretary City Abattoir along old Port Bell, says beef consumption has remained low since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the country.

According to Mwesigye, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, they used to slaughter up to 1000 heads of cattle during the Christmas season, but they only slaughtered 700 cows last year.

He explains that due to the low beef consumption, they don’t expect to sell beef to butchers for resale at more than Shillings 12,000 per kilogram.

Kassim Katende, the chairperson of Kalerwe abattoir, says that the lockdown greatly affected the beef supply chain and affected the butcher’s morale. According to Katende, due to the low beef consumption, they have resolved to maintain their normal price.

According to Katende, prior to the pandemic, they used to slaughter between 500 and 700 cows during the Christmas season. He however says that last year, they slaughtered less than 300 cows due to low beef consumption.

Katende explains that they can not risk hiking beef prices to scare away the few customers supporting their business. Traditionally, beef is a must-have delicacy during festive seasons in the country.

*****

URN