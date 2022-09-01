CID probes possible self kidnap in Wakiso disappearance case

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Criminal Investigations Directorate-CID is investigating possible self kidnap in the case of a man in Wakiso district, who went missing on August 22, 2022. Vicent Kunobwa, a resident of Bembe-Kidugala in Wakiso district is alleged to have vanished around 9:00 pm on the said date.

As a result, his relatives reported a case of missing person prompting the police to search for his whereabouts. However, two days after Kunobwa’s disappearance, he called his siblings Richard Obuko and Patrick Nkwanga claiming he was in the hands of kidnappers who had confined him in an unknown building.

According to the CID, on August 24, 2022, one of the alleged kidnappers called Nkwanga through the same phone used by the victim demanding a ransom of Shillings 15 million or else they kill their brother.

“I received another phone call from our brother on the telephone numbers 0780728935 and 0701456997. He told me that they would kill our brother and they would call again informing us where to find his body if we don’t send them 15 million Shillings in five days,” Nkwanga’s statements indicated.

However, detectives have since established that at the time of the victim’s disappearance, he was planning to leave the country for work in Saudi Arabia next month, which raises suspicion. Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says that they are now investigating a case of possible self kidnap after being informed by Kunobwa’s girlfriend that he had failed to raise the Shillings 5 million demanded by the labor export firm to take him abroad.

He called upon Kunobwa to come out of hiding if indeed he staged his kidnap. Nevertheless, Enanga said they have not given up on the case of the alleged kidnap.

According to the police, several people have in the past faked their own kidnaps for financial gains, extortion, and intense love for their partners while women have faked the kidnaps of their children to extort money from their husbands.

URN