CID probes five NRM, NUP politicians for defying COVID-19 guidelines

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT The Criminal Investigations Directorate–CID is investigating four National Resistance Movement –NRM politicians and the National Unity Platform –NUP to record statements on allegations of defying COVID-19 guidelines.

The politicians include State Minister for Investment Evelyn Anite, Kyadondo East MP and presidential aspirant, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, former Uganda Revenue Authority –URA Commissioner, Dickson Kateshumbwa, Kayunga District Woman MP Ida Nantaba and Dr Charles Ayume, an aspirant for the Koboko Municipality Parliamentary race.

CID Spokesperson Charles Twine said Anite had earlier on been summoned to appear at CID headquarters at Kibuli on Monday morning to record a statement explaining why she allegedly held a rally in Koboko, in disregard of COVID-19 guidelines which put a halt on public gatherings. However, she never showed up.

Anite was needed about a video that went viral showing hundreds of her supporters walking, singing and praising her for donating an Ambulance.

“We summoned her here at 10 am but she is yet to come. If she doesn’t come at all, we shall summon her again or where necessary, we shall use other means,” Twine said. Our efforts to speak to Anite on why she had snubbed CID summons were futile by Monday evening.

But on her social media platforms, Anite explained that she did not organize the rally, neither did her political team. She said the spontaneous procession formed on the occasion of the delivery of the Ambulances for Koboko Municipality.

“The community is in great need of these ambulances as the nearest referral hospital is in Arua. We promised to deliver the ambulances before COVID-19, but the pandemic has made them even more urgent to respond to emergencies during this period,” Anite said.

Twine said Bobi Wine is expected to appear for interrogation on Tuesday at 10 am. However, Twine was not specific on incidents where Kyagulanyi allegedly held political rallies.

Uganda Radio Network –URN understand that Kateshumbwa who is vying for Sheema Municipality seat and Anite’s rival Dr Ayume have already recorded statement at CID headquarters. Others waiting to appear is MP Nantaba.

URN