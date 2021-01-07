CID general crimes commander, 38 senior detectives reshuffled

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Francis Olugu who has been serving as head of general crimes desk at Criminal Investigations Directorate – CID has been appointed acting deputy director in charge of the Anti-Corruption Unit.

The police Human Resource Director, Jesse Kamunanwire in the latest transfer message has replaced Olugu with Topher Gime, who has been regional CID officer for KMP East. Olugu in the last few months has been instrumental in investigating cases of the prison break, hijacking of goods in transit, trafficking in wildlife, vandalizing electricity and telecom masts.

Olugu was the lead investigator of the September 2020, Moroto jailbreak where more than 200 inmates escaped with 14 guns belonging to Uganda Prisons Service – UPS. In his investigations, Olugu established that security at Moroto prison was insufficient since there were 107 inmates of gun-related crimes.

In Nwoya, Olugu led investigations into the killings of wildlife rangers and continued poaching.

The investigations that started in August last year resulted into arrest of five army deserters and recovery of seven guns from poachers. Some of the guns belonged to police and others to UPDF.

During the arrest of Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde in March last year, Olugu and his boss, CID director AIGP Grace Akullo commanded a team of policemen and soldiers that raided the General’s Kololo based offices.

Other senior detectives that have been affected by the transfers include Sarah Nakyagaba, who has been moved to police headquarters, Francis Okecho, has been appointed CID administrator, Francis Okello moved from CID headquarters to intelligence, Julius Twinomujuni appointed acting deputy director CID general investigations and investigations division of counter-terrorism.

Elizabeth Okecho has been moved to Interpol, Jackson Tumwine moved to Savannah as regional CID boss, Ayub Waswa appointed Albertine regional CID commander, Catherine Tesiima appointed acting commissioner economic crimes, Ronald Bogere appointed acting commissioner organized crimes and Kamisafu Mugenyi moved to KMP North as CID head.

*****

URN