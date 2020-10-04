CID boss receives report on Makerere main building fire

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Grace Akullo, the Director of Criminal Investigations Directorate-CID has reportedly received a report on the fire that burnt Makerere University main building a fortnight ago. According to a source at CID, Akullo received a combined reported from forensic and fire detectives on Thursday for review before its presented to the public.

“Fire detectives picked the necessary evidence and it has been extensively examined by the forensic team. The detectives from the two departments have shared a combined report with the director,” the source said. The source says the report encompasses what was captured by Closed Circuit Television –CCTV cameras, files retrieved from the building and accounts of the first people to arrive at the scene on the fateful night.

“Our detectives realized some people had picked files in the morning when the fire was almost contained. But when the CID director raised the matter on why people were allowed to access the building that was regarded as scene of crime, detectives went and picked some of the files and they were used in the investigations,” the source added.

CID Spokesperson Assistant Superintendent of Police –ASP Charles Twine, declined to confirm claims that some people were captured entering the building a few minutes to 10 pm on the fateful night. “Evidence is not shared in that fashion,” Twine said.

However, it has since been established that the CCTV room in the main building was intact and the forensic team has reviewed all videos captured from Friday evening till the wee hours of Sunday morning.

“CCTV cameras at St Francis Chapel, St Augustine Chapel and one at the top of Centenary Bank branch capture events for the whole day. Detectives have viewed all the videos and have studied all the people who passed near the building for the whole day,” the source said.

On whether CCTV footage shows people entering or standing around the building, Twine urged the public to wait for the report that will be released on Wednesday next week. Meanwhile, all police officers who were arrested in connection to the fire are out on bond.

Senior Superintendent of Police – SSP Ibrahim Saiga, the Makerere University security chief has orders to keep Makerere main building as a scene of a crime. Saiga has to give daily updates on the situation at the scene to Kampala Metropolitan police leadership led by Moses Kafeero. The main building is the oldest building in the university that was built in 1941.

