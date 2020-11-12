CID arrests man for conning over 100M in Gen. Muhoozi’s name

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Criminal Investigations Directorate-CID is holding a man accused of using the name of the president’s son, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba to con more than Shillings 100 million and two vehicles from unsuspecting members of the public.

Alfa Musoke, who is currently locked up at Jinja Road police station, reportedly hoodwinked over 62 Ugandans in the country and abroad claiming he and Muhoozi had secured several jobs in Canada, United States of America and Europe.

The CID Spokesperson, Charles Twine, says Musoke conned between Shillings 2 million and 15 million shillings from his victim with promises of handing them lucrative jobs abroad. Some of the victims, according to Twine, gave the suspect their vehicles since they couldn’t raise the required money in time.

Juma Katongole, who was conned over Shillings 5 million, says that he had just returned from Qatar following the expiry of his contract when he fell in Musoke’s trap. According to Katongole, he met a lady who explained to him that Musoke through Holne Cares was taking people to work in Europe, Dubai, Canada and US.

“I went to Holne Care offices at Namirembe Road and I was told about the available abroad job opportunities. I was told to pay money and I did. But when I realised nothing was happening, I tasked them to return my money and passport,” he said.

According to Katongole, the suspect decided to relocate from the offices but he managed to track him to recover his passport.

Another victim who only decided to identify herself as Aminah says she lost her vehicle she gave Musoke in February last year as security to process a Visa processing and travel documents.

According to Twine, CID will ensure that all victims are interviewed to get substantive evidence pinning the suspect before the case is taken to court. CID has since charged Musoke with obtaining money by false pretence and attempting to smuggle people abroad.

CID has warned the public against falling victim of people who tag their businesses on prominent persons.

********

URN