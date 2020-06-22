Church guards arrested for obstructing police operation

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have cordoned off Universal Apostles’ Fellowship Church of Righteousness-UAFCR premises in Jinja district following reports that members of the church had convened for prayers in contravention of a ban on public gatherings.

Churches across the country have remained closed since March 18, following a presidential directive to limit gatherings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which spreads mainly through person to person contact.

However, some members of the public have taken advantage of security laxity to defy the set directives. Today, Police acting on intelligence information had been informed that members of the Universal Apostles Church of Righteousness had converged in Magwa village for a Church service.

Although none of the members of the Church was arrested, the police detained four guards who were deployed at the venue, accusing them of aiding the members to escape.

Kiira Region Police Spokesperson Abbey Ngako says that the suspects denied police access for about 45 minutes, prompting them to apply force. During the time, the congregation of about 80 members fled the church premises using emergency exits situated along the different corners of the church wall.

The suspects who are currently at Jinja Central Police Station include Obadiah Kisubizo, Elijah Maasa, Henry Mukisa and Emmanuel Tumulindwa. Ngako says that the suspects face charges of abetting crime and obstructing police officers on duty.

Paul Kintu, one of the Church leader’s denies the allegations and hastens to add that the delay by the guards to open was based on the fear of Police Officers but did not harbour any sinister motives.

Ivan Isiiko, another church member refutes the allegations and says that this could be a ploy by detractors to bring the church down.

