CHRISTMAS: 21 Killed in bars, domestic fights

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Up to 21 people were killed on Christmas Day, a majority of them in bar brawls even though bars remain officially closed across Uganda. Several others were waylaid and killed late in the night as they returned from drinking, according to records released this afternoon by the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID).

Those who died in drinking spots include Christopher Mande who was allegedly beaten to death by Steven Bukenya and Joseph Waiswa at Nnalongo bar in Luwero district after a quarrel and Prosper Niwandinda who was beaten to death after he got drunk and threatened to burn a house in Rubanda district.

in Maddu, Gomba, Gilbert Turyakira, was beaten to death by Fred Nsairwe after a misunderstanding inside a bar. Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, quoting detectives, said that preliminary findings show that Turyakira was hit with a door handle on the head and he died on spot.

Away from bars, a number of other people were killed in domestic fights. Irene Naliba was allegedly strangled by a boyfriend, only identified as Babu who accused her of cheating on him. Babu is now being hunted by police.

“In Oyam, there was a case of aggravated violence where a man identified as Peter Odong was killed by his wife Evelyn Akello. She picked a hoe handle and hit the husband severally on the head, killing him instantly. In Kanungu, one person was arrested for the death of one Jackson Byaruhanga 37, a Congolese national who was allegedly killed by wife Felista Rukundo accusing him of stealing 700 Shillings,” Enanga said.

Other deaths recorded on Christmas Day include Sentekora Gaad, who was choked by food during an eating competition organized at Kibimbiri Village. Police are currently hunting for the organizer of the competition who allegedly failed to notify the police and prepare a medical team to respond to eventualities.

“We had a funny incident in Kihihi, in Kanungu, where a man died out of eating contest. He was choked by the food and it was established that he was choked to death. It is common with contests of eating and drinking alcohol. They should have informed the police and had a medical team,” Enanga said.

Other people died by committing suicide because their spouses left their homes during Christmas days. These include Tumuhimbise Stella a resident of the Rubanda district and Waiswa Kayerera. Police say the four people who committed suicide first had misunderstandings with their spouses.

URN