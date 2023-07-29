Christians celebrate first anniversary of blessed Ambrosoli

Agago, Uganda | THE NDEPENDENT | Hundreds of Christians on Friday gathered at Kalongo Mission Roman Catholic Church in Agago district to celebrate the first anniversary of blessed Fr. Giuseppe Ambrosoli.

Blessed Giuseppe Ambrosoli was beatified on November 20th, 2022, at Kalongo Catholic Parish, in a ceremony presided over by Archbishop Luigi Bianco, the apostolic Nuncio to Uganda.

The pilgrims traveled from as far as Pajule in Pader, Namukora in Kitgum, Gulu, Entebbe, and Kampala.

Blessed Giuseppe Ambrosoli arrived in Uganda in 1955, where he dedicated over three decades of his life to the teachings of Christ and the Gospel, which preaches the love of God and neighbor.

Through his efforts, the dispensary evolved from a humble grass-thatched hut into the renowned Dr. Ambrosoli Memorial Hospital.

Bishop Rafael Wokorach of Nebbi Diocese, who was the main celebrant, said the memorial is not only purposed for prayers but to give us hope that Blessed Ambrosoli is in a better place because his life was a reflection of God’s own and the love of Christ, which he showed in Uganda and beyond.

Bishop Wokorach said just as Ambrosoli’s love transcended boundaries, every Christian should do the same, irrespective of the economic and emotional state we are in, so that the grace of God can locate us.

Bishop Joseph Franzeli, the chairman of the social communication commission of the Uganda Episcope Conference, noted that it was not easy for Blessed Ambrosoli to leave his life of privilege in Italy and stay in Uganda amidst poverty and insecurity.

Franzeli, therefore, urged the celebrants to emulate Ambrosoli by first sacrificing what they have and start following his footprints devotedly, because he is already in heaven and will help us as we pray.

He urged the celebrants to continue with the celebration beyond the event venue, by acknowledging God, and teaching the population about the good deeds of Ambrosoli always.

Beatrice Akello Akori, the Agago Woman Member of Parliament appealed to fellow leaders to emulate Ambrosoli, who traveled from far away, to selflessly serve in a foreign land.

Quinto Owot, the chairperson organizing committee of the event, called for the development of roads leading to the holy ground, as well as the one leading to Wipolo Shrine where blessed Jildo Irwa and Daudi Okello were laid to rest.

“These two places receive visitors from time to time and in order to give a good image of Uganda government, the road network should be improved,” Owot said.

*****

URN