CHOLERA: NWSC, KCCA move to improve hygiene

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Water and Sewage Corporation and Kampala Capital City Authority – KCCA are to work together to improve hygiene in the city following the Cholera outbreak.

Cholera was confirmed in Kabowa, Rubaga Division early this week. This was after two out of the eight people admitted at Naguru Hospital with cholera symptoms, tested positive.

Addressing journalists on Sunday, the NWSC Managing Director Silver Mugisha said that they will work jointly with KCCA on hygiene management.

Mugisha also urged the public to practice proper personal hygiene, wash hands with soap and clean water after using the toilet and boil drinking water.

Last week Naguru Hospital administrators said that they were experiencing water shortage at which derailed treatment of Cholera patients.

However, Mugisha said that even with access to water, there can still be an outbreak of cholera.

Areas that have been experiencing water shortages in Kampala include; Naguru, Bukoto and Ntinda.

Cholera, an acute diarrheal infection is caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with bacteria.

