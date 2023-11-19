Chinese national reports sh700million robbery in Kololo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Another case of robbery involving a Chinese national has occurred in Kampala, resulting in a reported loss of $190,000, equivalent to sh718 million. He Wei told police he is the latest victim of a motorcycle robbery gang on Ssezibwa road in Kololo, Central Division, Kampala.

According to Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP) Erasmus Matsiko, Wei was reportedly robbed three days ago by assailants riding five motorcycles.

Wei says he hired a boda-boda to collect the money from his home along Ssezibwa road around 1 pm. However, on his way, he was intercepted by a gang of motorcycle-riding thugs who forcefully seized his bag containing the money and fled the scene.

“He was robbed by thugs on motorcycles but they did not hurt him. To his surprise, even the boda-boda rider he had hired to take him to his home where he collected the money, he joined the gang of other riders. They drove off after grabbing his bag containing money,” Matsiko indicates in a report on the incident.

Wei recounted that the boda-boda riders suddenly surrounded him, initiating an unexpected attack. Despite his efforts to protect his bag, he was overpowered. He expressed disappointment as the boda-boda rider he hired also sided with the assailants and left him stranded.

This incident occurred shortly after another robbery targeting Lee Shao, where 200 million shillings were stolen. Shao, a Chinese national, was attacked on Wilson Road, firing shots in the air. Although Shao managed to fire at the fleeing assailants, he did not hit them.

Investigations are ongoing, with no arrests made yet.

Patrick Onyango the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, said he was yet to get any briefing about the incident.

“The CID (Criminal Investigations Directorate) are trying to use CCTV footage for tracking,” AIP Matsiko’s report reads. The case of Wei’s robbery has been recorded at Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) under CRB 2199/2023. Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, cautioned against carrying substantial sums of money without adequate security, especially for foreigners.

Regrettably, this incident echoes a previous tragedy involving Ito Okira, a Japanese national who lost his life after a robbery in Kampala last September. Okira succumbed to injuries sustained during the attack and the culprits are currently remanded at Luzira maximum prison, facing amended charges that include murder following Okira’s tragic demise.

URN