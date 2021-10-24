Sunday , October 24 2021
Lato Milk
Home / NEWS / Chinese association offers scholarships to Ugandan students

Chinese association offers scholarships to Ugandan students

The Independent October 24, 2021 NEWS 1 Comment

Prof Nawangwe (right) at the signing

Kampala, Uganda |  Xinhua | China’s Hunan Association Uganda has offered scholarships to students at Uganda’s Makerere University.

Hunan Association Uganda signed a memorandum of understanding with the university on Friday.

Barnabas Nawangwe, vice chancellor of the university, said the scholarships aim to help students with difficulty in paying their fees.

The scholarships will go to university students studying Chinese at the Confucius Institute, Makerere University.

Tags

One comment

  1. https://restauratthatdeliversnearme.website/
    October 24, 2021 at 5:02 pm

    It is a great opportunity for Ugandan students.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved