Chinese association offers scholarships to Ugandan students

Kampala, Uganda | Xinhua | China’s Hunan Association Uganda has offered scholarships to students at Uganda’s Makerere University.

Hunan Association Uganda signed a memorandum of understanding with the university on Friday.

Barnabas Nawangwe, vice chancellor of the university, said the scholarships aim to help students with difficulty in paying their fees.

The scholarships will go to university students studying Chinese at the Confucius Institute, Makerere University.