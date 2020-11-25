China’s Xi Jinping congratulates Joe Biden as US transition starts

Beijing, China | THE INDEPENDENT | Hours after US President Elect Joe Biden named key members of his new cabinet as the transition finally got into full gear, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent him a message to congratulate him on his election victory.

“We hope the two sides will uphold the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, focus on cooperation, manage differences, promote the healthy and stable development of China-US ties, and work with other countries and the international community to advance the lofty cause of world peace and development,” Xi said.

Xi stressed the importance of the need to promote the healthy and stable development of China-US relations, and called for better cooperation on the international scene.

Vice President Wang Qishan also sent a message to Kamala Harris on her election as US vice president.