China’s top legislature schedules session for late June

BEIJING | Xinhua | The Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s top legislature, will hold its 16th session in Beijing from June 24 to 27.

This decision was made Monday during a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, which was presided over by Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

During the upcoming session, lawmakers will review draft revisions to the Public Security Administrative Penalty Law, the Law against Unfair Competition, the Maritime Law, the Fisheries Law, and the Civil Aviation Law, as well as draft laws on responding to public health emergencies, and promoting publicity and education on the rule of law.

Also on the table are draft laws on social assistance, and medical insurance, as well as a draft amendment to the Food Safety Law, among others, according to the agenda proposed at the Monday meeting.

Lawmakers will deliberate on a proposal for ratifying the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organization for Mediation.

They will also review a report on the central government’s final accounts for 2024, an audit report on the execution of the central government’s 2024 budget and other fiscal revenue and expenditure, and a report on the development of new quality productive forces. ■