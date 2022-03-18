China-style diplomacy “better than” West’s: Museveni

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has praised China’s style of diplomacy, saying it is “much better” than the “double standards” held by the West.

Museveni said in an interview that he sees “double standards” in the Western response to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, and China’s approach of not interfering in others’ domestic affairs is “much better.”

He rejected allegations that “Beijing expands its influence by drawing smaller economies into ‘debt traps’.”

“Africa has been having problems for the last 600 years due to the slave trade, colonialism, neocolonialism — and none of it was from China,” he said.

Museveni said China supported Africans’ fight against colonialism before starting economic activity on the continent. “They do not impose their offers if you do not want them,” the president added.

*****

Xinhua