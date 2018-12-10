China connects 500 Ugandan villages to satellite TV

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | The Chinese government is funding the connection of 500 Ugandan villages to satellite TV in an effort to boost digital coverage and increase access to information.

The funding is part of the US$10million project intended to boost access to satellite TV for 10,000 African villages. The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and National Guidance is leading the project implementation in Uganda.

Digital TV operator, StarTimes, was chosen to supply all hardware for installation in all the selected villages countrywide.

StarTimes Uganda Chief Executive Officer, Andy Wang, said all the 500 villages across the country would be aided with two StarTimes projector TVs, one 32 inch digital TV set and 20 DTH decoders, and satellite dishes.

The projector TVs and digital TVs set will be equipped with solar power system and DTH access units, he said.

“This project will help improve on service delivery especially in schools and health centers during video illustrations and practical lessons,” he said.

In addition, it will create some jobs to the youths working as technicians in the villages where the project will be implemented.

Over 1000 youth will be trained and hired as technicians to help in installing and maintaining of this equipment.

This development comes at the time China is funding several projects including big infrastructure projects especially railway, airports and power dams to boost the country’s development agenda.