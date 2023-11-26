China backs Uganda on UN Security Council reforms

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The People’s Republic of China pledged unconditional support to Uganda’s push for sweeping reforms at the United Nations Security Council, commended Uganda’s government for safeguarding African solidarity, and castigated external interference and politics of bullying.

The Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, H.E. Luosang Jiangcun who commended Uganda for safeguarding African solidarity and stability as a member of the C-10, met the Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa at Parliament on Thursday.

“China-Uganda relations are stronger than ever and we appreciate Uganda for its critical role in safeguarding Africa’s solidarity and shared interests as a member of C-10,” Jiangcun said.

“China appreciates and supports Uganda in its critical role in safeguarding national stability, exploring a development path suited to your national conditions and we support Uganda in opposing external interferences, politics and bullying and will support you in defending nation sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.”

Secondly, Jiangcun, called for deepening strategic synergies and expanding practical cooperation, reinstating that “China will continue to encourage Chinese companies to invest and operate in Uganda and create more jobs for the local economy. We will help you Uganda to improve manufacturing levels and expand exports of value-added products,”