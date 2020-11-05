Chief national planner wants OPM out of programmes implementation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Frustrated by years of government inaction as plans upon plans remain on paper, the Executive Director of the National Planning Authority, Joseph Muvawala has now demanded for the removal of the function of program implementation from the Office of the Prime Minister, so that it concentrates on monitoring and evaluation of government projects.

Dr Muvawala was today speaking at the launch of the Sustainable Development Goals secretariat which has been established by the United Nations in Uganda in partnership with the government. This is the first SDG Secretariat in Africa, set up to help drive the attainment of the goals in line with Agenda 2030.

Also launched is the website which will help the government, the UN and the Ugandan public to track the progress of the SDGs.

The government and the UN Development Program have also launched three reports, the SDG Policy and Institutional Analysis Report, which measures the effectiveness of the national policies and institutions in driving the SDGs.

The other report is the SDG 16 Data Analysis Gap Report that helps in tracking the success in ensuring SDG 16 that concerns peace, justice and strong institutions while the SDG Data Gaps Report gives information on how Uganda is integrating the various goal processes to help move faster towards the Vision 2030 themed: Leaving No One Behind.

The UN says this will help the government manage the process.

The UNDP in Uganda says while the country has done well in trying to contain the spread of Covid-19 though the containment measures like the lockdown,it has had adverse effects including increased domestic violence and child abuse.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Uganda, Rosa Malango saluted the government of Uganda for steps in ensuring peace, preventing gender-based violence and other protection issues.

She says there is therefore need for facts and figures that clearly elaborate what is required to sustain people’s wellbeing.

The Sustainable Development Goals were adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

The 17 SDGs are integrated, meaning that progress or failure in one area will affect outcomes in others, and that development must balance social, economic and environmental sustainability.

Through the pledge to Leave No One Behind, countries have committed to fast-track progress for those furthest behind first.

That is why the SDGs are designed to create a world free of poverty, hunger, AIDS and discrimination against women and girls, among others.

However, the government is also with challenges of financing and implementation of the programs geared towards the SDGS, according to the Resident Representative, UNDP Uganda, Elsie Attafuah.

The road to the SDGs is also affected by the mixed attitude by the various government officials from the different arms of government. Indeed last year, the Executive Director of the National Planning Authority, Joseph Muvawala said he was tired of endless planning and yet the plans made are never implemented. He told the 4th Annual Economic Summit then that there are many government plans by different departments, technical and political wings which clash with each other because they are not coordinated.

Now speaking at the launch of the SDGs Secretariat and reports,

URN