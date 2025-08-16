Cherop to be Uganda’s sole participant at Silesia Diamond League

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda’s Charity Cherop will be the country’s sole representative at the IAAF Silesia Diamond League, scheduled for today August 16 at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Poland.

Cherop, 18, will line up in the women’s 3,000m, facing a strong field that includes Kenya’s three-time Olympic gold medalist Faith Kipyegon.

Kipyegon has dominated the 1,500m since the 2016 Rio Olympics and last weekend set a new world record of 3:38.68 in Eugene, the United States.

“I know it will not be an easy race because I will be competing against top runners who have recorded good times. But I have prepared well and I am confident of performing well,” Cherop told Xinhua.

Athletics Uganda president Dominic Otuchet told Xinhua that while Uganda has previously fielded more than two runners in Diamond League events, Cherop will be the country’s sole participant this time.

“Cherop has had enough time to prepare and we believe she is going to put up a good show in Poland. The race is very important for her because she has a chance to record a good time and qualify for the World Championships,” Otuchet said.

Cherop, who took bronze at the World U20 Championships in Peru last August, is also aiming to run a personal best and secure a berth at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo next month.

So far, 22 Ugandan athletes have qualified for the Tokyo event, with Cherop yet to join that list before the qualification window closes next week. ■