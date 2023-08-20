CHEPTEGEI WINS 3RD WORLD CHAMPS GOLD

✳ 10,000m final

🥇 Joshua CHEPTEGEI 27:51.42 SB

🥈 Daniel Simiu EBENYO 27:52.60

🥉 Selemon BAREGA 27:52.72

Budapest, Hungary | THE INDEPENDENT | Defending champion Joshua Cheptegei has won his third consecutive World Athletics Championship 10,000m title.

He raced into the lead in the last 400 meters, and brushed off a late challenge from Olympic champion Selemon Barega to win gold in 27:51.42.

The world 5000m and 10,000m record-holder has had to overcome injury since last year’s World Championships in Oregon but he returned to medal-winning form at the World Cross Country Championships in February, claiming bronze in Bathurst behind his teammate Jacob Kiplimo and Ethiopia’s Berihu Aregawi.

*****

RELATED STORY