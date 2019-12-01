Cheptegei shatters 10km road world record

✳ NEW 10KM ROAD WORLD RECORD
✳ CHEPTEGEI 🇺🇬
✳ 26:38
✳ Wins sh162million
Kampala, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | World champion Joshua Cheptegei has added the 10km road world record to his many accolades, with a stunning run today in Valencia.
Cheptegei shaved off an astonishing 6 seconds off the world record, running 26:38 to win sh162 million prize (40,000 euros).
The 23-year-old last year also broke the 15km road record and now becomes the first Ugandan to hold two world records, moving a step ahead of the legend John Akii Bua, world record holder in the 400m Hurdles in 1972.
The 10K Valencia Trinidad Alfonso event, was held in parallel with the Valencia Marathon. It is the last edition of this event in Valencia and that is why an attempt was made to set a new world record over this distance to mark the occasion.
The old record was held by the Kenyan runner Leonard Patrick Komon (26:44) in Utrecht on the 26th of September 2010.
The Ugandan athlete was confident before the race. “I want to beat the world record in Valencia, Ciudad del Running. I know it is a very fast circuit and that it has an amazing Finish. That’s why I hope to make history in what will be the last edition of the 10K Valencia Trinidad Alfonso”.
Cheptegei becames only the second Ugandan athlete after legend John Akii-Bua to set a world best time. He matched Akii Bua with a stunning run last year at the 15km NN Zevenheuvelenloop (Seven Hills Race) in Nijmegen, The Netherlands.
He clocked 41.05 minutes, taking 8 seconds off the previous mark set in 2010.
Selected word records
|Event
|Perf.
|Athlete(s)
|Nat.
|Date
|Meeting
|Location
|100 m
|9.58
|Usain Bolt
|JAM
|16 Aug 2009
|World Championships
|Berlin
|200 m
|19.19
|Usain Bolt
|JAM
|20 Aug 2009
|World Championships
|Berlin
|400 m
|43.03
|Wayde van Niekerk
|RSA
|14 Aug 2016
|Olympic Games
|Rio de Janeiro
|800 m
|1:40.91
|David Rudisha
|KEN
|9 Aug 2012
|Olympic Games
|London
|1000 m
|2:11.96
|Noah Ngeny
|KEN
|5 Sep 1999
|Rieti Meeting
|Rieti
|1500 m
|3:26.00
|Hicham El Guerrouj
|MAR
|14 Jul 1998
|Golden Gala
|Rome
|Mile
|3:43.13
|Hicham El Guerrouj
|MAR
|7 Jul 1999
|Golden Gala
|Rome
|2000 m
|4:44.79
|Hicham El Guerrouj
|MAR
|7 Sep 1999
|ISTAF
|Berlin
|3000 m
|7:20.67
|Daniel Komen
|KEN
|1 Sep 1996
|Rieti Meeting
|Rieti
|5000 m
|12:37.35
|Kenenisa Bekele
|ETH
|31 May 2004
|Fanny Blankers-Koen Games
|Hengelo
|10,000 m (track)
|26:17.53
|Kenenisa Bekele
|ETH
|26 Aug 2005
|Memorial Van Damme
|Brussels
|10 km (road)
|26:44
|Joshua Cheptegei
|UGA
|1 Dec 2019
|Valencia marathon
|Valencia
|15 km (road)
|41:05
|Joshua Cheptegei
|UGA
|18 Nov 2018
|Zevenheuvelenloop
|Nijmegen
|20,000 m (track)
|56:25.98
|Haile Gebrselassie
|ETH
|27 Jun 2007
|Golden Spike Ostrava
|Ostrava
|20 km (road)
|55:21
|Zersenay Tadese
|ERI
|21 Mar 2010
|Lisbon Half Marathon
|Lisbon
|Half marathon
|58:23
|Zersenay Tadese
|ERI
|21 Mar 2010
|Lisbon Half Marathon
|Lisbon
|58:18
|Abraham Kiptum
|KEN
|28 Oct 2018
|Valencia Half Marathon
|Valencia
