Sunday , December 1 2019
Airtel
Home / SPORTS / Cheptegei shatters 10km road world record

Cheptegei shatters 10km road world record

The Independent December 1, 2019 SPORTS, The News Today Leave a comment

Cheptegei set a new World record today. PHOTO @nnrunningteam

✳ NEW 10KM ROAD WORLD RECORD
✳ CHEPTEGEI 🇺🇬
✳   26:38
✳ Wins sh162million

Kampala, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG  | World champion Joshua Cheptegei has added the 10km road world record to his many accolades, with a stunning run today in Valencia.

Cheptegei shaved off an astonishing 6 seconds off the world record, running 26:38 to win sh162 million prize (40,000 euros).

The 23-year-old last year also broke the 15km road record and now becomes the first Ugandan to hold two world records, moving a step ahead of the legend John Akii Bua, world record holder in the 400m Hurdles in 1972.

The 10K Valencia Trinidad Alfonso event, was held in parallel with the Valencia Marathon. It is the last edition of this event in Valencia and that is why an attempt was made to set a new world record over this distance to mark the occasion.

The old record was held by the Kenyan runner Leonard Patrick Komon (26:44) in Utrecht on the 26th of September 2010.

The Ugandan athlete was confident before the race. “I want to beat the world record in Valencia, Ciudad del Running. I know it is a very fast circuit and that it has an amazing Finish. That’s why I hope to make history in what will be the last edition of the 10K Valencia Trinidad Alfonso”.

Cheptegei becames only the second Ugandan athlete after legend John Akii-Bua to set a world best time. He matched Akii Bua with a stunning run last year at the 15km NN Zevenheuvelenloop (Seven Hills Race) in Nijmegen, The Netherlands.

He clocked 41.05 minutes, taking 8 seconds off the previous mark set in 2010.

Selected word records 

Event Perf. Athlete(s) Nat. Date Meeting Location
100 m 9.58 Usain Bolt  JAM 16 Aug 2009 World Championships Berlin
200 m 19.19 Usain Bolt  JAM 20 Aug 2009 World Championships Berlin
400 m 43.03 Wayde van Niekerk  RSA 14 Aug 2016 Olympic Games Rio de Janeiro
800 m 1:40.91 David Rudisha  KEN 9 Aug 2012 Olympic Games London
1000 m 2:11.96 Noah Ngeny  KEN 5 Sep 1999 Rieti Meeting Rieti
1500 m 3:26.00 Hicham El Guerrouj  MAR 14 Jul 1998 Golden Gala Rome
Mile 3:43.13 Hicham El Guerrouj  MAR 7 Jul 1999 Golden Gala Rome
2000 m 4:44.79 Hicham El Guerrouj  MAR 7 Sep 1999 ISTAF Berlin
3000 m 7:20.67 Daniel Komen  KEN 1 Sep 1996 Rieti Meeting Rieti
5000 m 12:37.35 Kenenisa Bekele  ETH 31 May 2004 Fanny Blankers-Koen Games Hengelo
10,000 m (track) 26:17.53 Kenenisa Bekele  ETH 26 Aug 2005 Memorial Van Damme Brussels
10 km (road) 26:44 Joshua Cheptegei UGA 1 Dec 2019 Valencia marathon Valencia
15 km (road) 41:05 Joshua Cheptegei  UGA 18 Nov 2018 Zevenheuvelenloop Nijmegen
20,000 m (track) 56:25.98 Haile Gebrselassie  ETH 27 Jun 2007 Golden Spike Ostrava Ostrava
20 km (road) 55:21 Zersenay Tadese  ERI 21 Mar 2010 Lisbon Half Marathon Lisbon
Half marathon 58:23 Zersenay Tadese  ERI 21 Mar 2010 Lisbon Half Marathon Lisbon
58:18 Abraham Kiptum  KEN 28 Oct 2018 Valencia Half Marathon Valencia

RELATED STORIES

Tags

Loading...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved