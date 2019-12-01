Cheptegei shatters 10km road world record

✳ NEW 10KM ROAD WORLD RECORD

✳ CHEPTEGEI 🇺🇬

✳ 26:38

✳ Wins sh162million

Kampala, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | World champion Joshua Cheptegei has added the 10km road world record to his many accolades, with a stunning run today in Valencia.

Cheptegei shaved off an astonishing 6 seconds off the world record, running 26:38 to win sh162 million prize (40,000 euros).

The 23-year-old last year also broke the 15km road record and now becomes the first Ugandan to hold two world records, moving a step ahead of the legend John Akii Bua, world record holder in the 400m Hurdles in 1972.

The 10K Valencia Trinidad Alfonso event, was held in parallel with the Valencia Marathon. It is the last edition of this event in Valencia and that is why an attempt was made to set a new world record over this distance to mark the occasion.

The old record was held by the Kenyan runner Leonard Patrick Komon (26:44) in Utrecht on the 26th of September 2010.

The Ugandan athlete was confident before the race. “I want to beat the world record in Valencia, Ciudad del Running. I know it is a very fast circuit and that it has an amazing Finish. That’s why I hope to make history in what will be the last edition of the 10K Valencia Trinidad Alfonso”.

Cheptegei becames only the second Ugandan athlete after legend John Akii-Bua to set a world best time. He matched Akii Bua with a stunning run last year at the 15km NN Zevenheuvelenloop (Seven Hills Race) in Nijmegen, The Netherlands.

He clocked 41.05 minutes, taking 8 seconds off the previous mark set in 2010.

Selected word records

Event Perf. Athlete(s) Nat. Date Meeting Location 100 m 9.58 Usain Bolt JAM 16 Aug 2009 World Championships Berlin 200 m 19.19 Usain Bolt JAM 20 Aug 2009 World Championships Berlin 400 m 43.03 Wayde van Niekerk RSA 14 Aug 2016 Olympic Games Rio de Janeiro 800 m 1:40.91 David Rudisha KEN 9 Aug 2012 Olympic Games London 1000 m 2:11.96 Noah Ngeny KEN 5 Sep 1999 Rieti Meeting Rieti 1500 m 3:26.00 Hicham El Guerrouj MAR 14 Jul 1998 Golden Gala Rome Mile 3:43.13 Hicham El Guerrouj MAR 7 Jul 1999 Golden Gala Rome 2000 m 4:44.79 Hicham El Guerrouj MAR 7 Sep 1999 ISTAF Berlin 3000 m 7:20.67 Daniel Komen KEN 1 Sep 1996 Rieti Meeting Rieti 5000 m 12:37.35 Kenenisa Bekele ETH 31 May 2004 Fanny Blankers-Koen Games Hengelo 10,000 m (track) 26:17.53 Kenenisa Bekele ETH 26 Aug 2005 Memorial Van Damme Brussels 10 km (road) 26:44 Joshua Cheptegei UGA 1 Dec 2019 Valencia marathon Valencia 15 km (road) 41:05 Joshua Cheptegei UGA 18 Nov 2018 Zevenheuvelenloop Nijmegen 20,000 m (track) 56:25.98 Haile Gebrselassie ETH 27 Jun 2007 Golden Spike Ostrava Ostrava 20 km (road) 55:21 Zersenay Tadese ERI 21 Mar 2010 Lisbon Half Marathon Lisbon Half marathon 58:23 Zersenay Tadese ERI 21 Mar 2010 Lisbon Half Marathon Lisbon 58:18 Abraham Kiptum KEN 28 Oct 2018 Valencia Half Marathon Valencia

