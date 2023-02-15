Cheptegei leads Uganda’s team to World Cross Country Championship in Australia

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Star runner Joshua Cheptegei has vowed that Uganda can win gold at the World Cross Country Championship in Bathurst, Australia slated for February 18.

Cheptegei, who is the world record holder in the men’s 5,000m and 10,000m, is part of the Ugandan team that traveled on Tuesday ahead of the world event.

“We have a good team in both senior and junior levels and we are confident of coming back with medals. We know we shall face tough competition from Ethiopia and Kenya, but we have prepared well enough,” Cheptegei told Xinhua before departure.

Cheptegei is expected to combine with another Olympic medalist Jacob Kiplimo to outshine Kenya’s two-time winner Geoffrey Kamworor.

Head coach Francis Damai also said he is optimistic the team is well-prepared and should be able to perform well. “We generally have a good team in all categories in seniors and junior levels,” added the coach.

Uganda’s team will have six senior male and six women runners, along with six junior male runners and five junior female runners.

The World Cross Country Championship 2023 will also attract other athletes from Australia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Burundi, Canada, Brazil, Egypt, Eritrea, Spain, New Zealand and China among others.

*****

Xinhua