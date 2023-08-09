Cheptegei, Kiplimo to lead Uganda team of 21 at 2023 World Championships

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) has unveiled a contingent of 21 athletes to represent Uganda at the upcoming World Championships in athletics, scheduled from August 19th to 27th, 2023, in Budapest, Hungary.

This marks an increase from the previous edition, where 17 Ugandan athletes participated in Eugene, Oregon, United States, last year.

Leading the charge is Joshua Cheptegei, the reigning World 10,000m Champion, who is steadfast in his determination to clinch victory in both the 10,000m and 5,000m races. Standing beside him is his unwavering compatriot, Jacob Kiplimo.

On the women’s front, the team is anchored by Chemutai Peruth, the defending Olympic 3000m Steeple Chase Champion; Nakaayi Halima, the 2019 World Champion; and Winnie Nanyondo, the 2014 Commonwealth Bronze medalist.

Adding to the team’s depth are seasoned athletes Stella Chesang and Sarah Chelangat. The team’s journey will unfold in three phases, with departures scheduled for August 17th, 21st, and 24th aboard Turkish Air. The final group, departing on Aug 24th, consists of the six Marathon Athletes, set to compete on August 26th and 27th for Women’s and Men’s races respectively.

UAF has set high targets for the athletes, urging them to surpass the 2022 performance where Uganda secured the 16th position on the medal table during the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, United States. The team secured three medals, with Joshua Cheptegei winning Gold in the 10,000m race and both Jacob Kiplimo (10,000m) and Oscar Chelimo (5000m) claiming bronze.

Cheptegei, who triumphed in the 10,000-meter race in Eugene, aims to achieve an impressive double victory, a goal he pursued even during the previous edition, only to be thwarted by an untimely injury. His resolute pursuit is shared by Jacob Kiplimo, a force to be reckoned with in the world of athletics, who secured a bronze in 2022.

In the 5000m race, both Cheptegei and Kiplimo will be joined by Kiplimo’s brother, Oscar Chelimo, who also attained a remarkable bronze medal in the 2022 world championships. While the majority of the team consists of long-distance runners, a single sprinter stands tall among them – USA-based Orogot Gracious Tarsis, who displayed exceptional form in the United States and comfortably qualified for the men’s 200m race.

“Another new face in the team is Dradiga Tom who makes his debut to the prestigious World Championships after qualifying in the 800m.” reads part of the statement from the Uganda Athletics Federation

Men

Tarsis Orogot -200m

Dradriga Tom -800m

Salim Mayanha -1500m

Leonard Chemutai-3000m steeplechase

Oscar Chelimo- 5000m

Joshua Cheptegei- 5000m and 10000m

Jacob Kiplimo -5000m and 10000m

Rogers Kibet- 10000m

Joel Ayeko- 10000m

Stephen Kissa- Marathon

Victor Kiplangat Marathon

Rotich Andrew – Marathon

Women

Halima Nakaayi- 800m

Winnie Nanyondo-1500m

Peruth Chemutai -3000m steeplechase

Sarah Chelangat – 5000m and 10000m

Prisca Chesang -5000m

Stella Chesang- 10000m

Doreen Chesang-Marathon

Rebecca Cheptegei- Marathon

Mercyline Chelangat- Marathon

