Cheptegei is Uganda’s best

Uganda’s Sports Personality of the year 2018

Joshua Cheptegei

Past Sports Personality Recipients

1974- Polly Ouma (Football)

1983-Ruth Kyalisima (Athletics)

1987-Justin Arop (Javelin)

1988-She Cranes (Netball)

1989-Uganda Cranes (Football)

1990-Uganda Cranes (Football)

1991-Fred Muteweta (Boxing)

1992-Francis Ogola (Athletics)

1993-Rosette Musoke (Table Tennis)

1994-Julius Acon (Athletics)

1995-Railways Handball Team (Handball)

1996-Davis Kamoga (Athletics)

1997-Catherine Webombesa (Athletics)

1998-Emma Kato (Motor Rally)

1999-Charles Muhangi (Motor Rally)

2000-Dorcus Inzikuru (Athletics)

2001-Charlie Lubega (Motor Rally)

2002-Dorcus Inzikuru (Athletics)

2003-Boniface Kiprop (Athletics)

2004-Kassim Ouma (Boxing)

2005-Dorcus Inzikuru (Athletics)

2006-Boniface Kiprop (Athltics)

2007-Moses Kipsiro (Athletics)

2008-Moses Kipsiro (Athletics)

2009-Mtn Heathens (Rugby)

2010-Moses Kipsiro (Athletics)

2011-Susan Muwonge (Motor Rally)

2012-Stephen Kiprotich (Athletics)

2013-Stephen Kiprotich (Athletics)

2014-Peace Proscovia (Netball)

2015-Ronald Otile (Golf)

2016-Denis Onyango (Football)

2017- David Emong (Athletics)

2018- Joshua Cheptegei (athletics)

Man of the moment @JoshuaCheptege1. He is the 2018 Sports Personality of the Year after beating three others. Cheptegei won the 5000m and 10000m double at the Commonwealth Games in Australia. #NSUSPAgala19 📸: @MugabiArts pic.twitter.com/WFLlijdOkz — USPAmedia (@USPAmedia) April 5, 2019

Uganda’s Best in 2018

Male Darts Player Of The Year – Eddy Baguma

Female Darts Player Of The Year – Harriet Akot

Female Ludo – Rose Nsereko

Female Volleyball – Habiba Namala

Male Volleyball – Smith Okumu

Female Woodball – Denise Nanjeru

Male Woodball – Watson Mugume

Male Hockey – Coline Batusa

Female Hockey – Doreen Mbabazi

Tennis – Boris Aguma

Male Chess Player – Arthur Ssegwanyi

Female Chess – Penina Nakabo

Male Karateka – William Birimuye

Female Karateka – Carol Pulkol

Netballer – Lilian Ajio

Male Pool – Mansoor Bwanika

Female Pool – Ritah Nimusima

Weightlifter – Hamdan Ssemwanga Lutaaya

Male Handball – Francis Ongom

Female Handball – Sarah Nanyanzi

Kickboxer – Patricia Apolot

Female Cricketer – Immaculate Nakisuuyi

Male Cricketer – Riazat Ali Shah

Male Basketball – Jimmy Enabu

Female Basketball – Jamila Nansikombi

Motorsport crew – Susan Muwonge & Edmond Kyeyune

Boxer – Juma Miiro

Male Golfer – Ronald Otile

Female Golfer – Eva Magala

Bodybuilder – Isaac Mubikirwa

Female Badminton – Husnah Kobugabe

Male Badminton – Brian Kasirye

Female Rugby – Emily Lekuru

Male Rugby – Philip Wokorach

Male Athlete – Joshua Cheptegei

Female Athlete – Stella Chesang

Female Footballer – Ruth Aturo

Male Footballer – Dennis Onyango

Legendary award

John Oduke – Tennis

Best run Association

FUFA

Best run tournament

Badminton

Kampala, Uganda| THE INDEPENDENT | At their peak, Uganda’s track stars have over the years enjoyed double wins of the country’s top sports accolades. Stephen Kiprotich, Moses Kipsiro, Boniface Kiprop and Dorcus Inzikuru have all been crowned the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) personality of the year twice in the past, and look set to be joined by Joshua Cheptegei.

Cheptegei, who has just done what no Ugandan has ever done – win the World Cross Country Championship last week – was honored Friday for an outstanding 2018 track season.

He was named the country’s best in 2018, his first crowning, at a glitz and glamour event Friday night in Kampala.

The long distance ace, who won the 5000m and 10000m double at the Commonwealth Games in Australia in 2018, took most votes from Uganda’s sports press, edging out netballer Lilian Ajio, rugby player Phillip Wokorach and footballer Denis Onyango.

The awards are one of Uganda’s oldest, with USPA having annually awarded the best since the early 70s. Nation Media Group’s Patrick Kanyomozi is the President USPA.