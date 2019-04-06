Cheptegei is Uganda’s best

Uganda’s Sports Personality of the year 2018
Joshua Cheptegei
Past Sports Personality Recipients
1974- Polly Ouma (Football)
1983-Ruth Kyalisima (Athletics)
1987-Justin Arop (Javelin)
1988-She Cranes (Netball)
1989-Uganda Cranes (Football)
1990-Uganda Cranes (Football)
1991-Fred Muteweta (Boxing)
1992-Francis Ogola (Athletics)
1993-Rosette Musoke (Table Tennis)
1994-Julius Acon (Athletics)
1995-Railways Handball Team (Handball)
1996-Davis Kamoga (Athletics)
1997-Catherine Webombesa (Athletics)
1998-Emma Kato (Motor Rally)
1999-Charles Muhangi (Motor Rally)
2000-Dorcus Inzikuru (Athletics)
2001-Charlie Lubega (Motor Rally)
2002-Dorcus Inzikuru (Athletics)
2003-Boniface Kiprop (Athletics)
2004-Kassim Ouma (Boxing)
2005-Dorcus Inzikuru (Athletics)
2006-Boniface Kiprop (Athltics)
2007-Moses Kipsiro (Athletics)
2008-Moses Kipsiro (Athletics)
2009-Mtn Heathens (Rugby)
2010-Moses Kipsiro (Athletics)
2011-Susan Muwonge (Motor Rally)
2012-Stephen Kiprotich (Athletics)
2013-Stephen Kiprotich (Athletics)
2014-Peace Proscovia (Netball)
2015-Ronald Otile (Golf)
2016-Denis Onyango (Football)
2017- David Emong (Athletics)
2018- Joshua Cheptegei (athletics)
Uganda’s Best in 2018
Male Darts Player Of The Year – Eddy Baguma
Female Darts Player Of The Year – Harriet Akot
Female Ludo – Rose Nsereko
Female Volleyball – Habiba Namala
Male Volleyball – Smith Okumu
Female Woodball – Denise Nanjeru
Male Woodball – Watson Mugume
Male Hockey – Coline Batusa
Female Hockey – Doreen Mbabazi
Tennis – Boris Aguma
Male Chess Player – Arthur Ssegwanyi
Female Chess – Penina Nakabo
Male Karateka – William Birimuye
Female Karateka – Carol Pulkol
Netballer – Lilian Ajio
Male Pool – Mansoor Bwanika
Female Pool – Ritah Nimusima
Weightlifter – Hamdan Ssemwanga Lutaaya
Male Handball – Francis Ongom
Female Handball – Sarah Nanyanzi
Kickboxer – Patricia Apolot
Female Cricketer – Immaculate Nakisuuyi
Male Cricketer – Riazat Ali Shah
Male Basketball – Jimmy Enabu
Female Basketball – Jamila Nansikombi
Motorsport crew – Susan Muwonge & Edmond Kyeyune
Boxer – Juma Miiro
Male Golfer – Ronald Otile
Female Golfer – Eva Magala
Bodybuilder – Isaac Mubikirwa
Female Badminton – Husnah Kobugabe
Male Badminton – Brian Kasirye
Female Rugby – Emily Lekuru
Male Rugby – Philip Wokorach
Male Athlete – Joshua Cheptegei
Female Athlete – Stella Chesang
Female Footballer – Ruth Aturo
Male Footballer – Dennis Onyango
Legendary award
John Oduke – Tennis
Best run Association
FUFA
Best run tournament
Badminton
Kampala, Uganda| THE INDEPENDENT | At their peak, Uganda’s track stars have over the years enjoyed double wins of the country’s top sports accolades. Stephen Kiprotich, Moses Kipsiro, Boniface Kiprop and Dorcus Inzikuru have all been crowned the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) personality of the year twice in the past, and look set to be joined by Joshua Cheptegei.
Cheptegei, who has just done what no Ugandan has ever done – win the World Cross Country Championship last week – was honored Friday for an outstanding 2018 track season.
He was named the country’s best in 2018, his first crowning, at a glitz and glamour event Friday night in Kampala.
The long distance ace, who won the 5000m and 10000m double at the Commonwealth Games in Australia in 2018, took most votes from Uganda’s sports press, edging out netballer Lilian Ajio, rugby player Phillip Wokorach and footballer Denis Onyango.
The awards are one of Uganda’s oldest, with USPA having annually awarded the best since the early 70s. Nation Media Group’s Patrick Kanyomozi is the President USPA.