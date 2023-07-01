Cheptegei finishes second at Lausanne Diamond League

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan long-distance runner Joshua Cheptegei came second at the Lausanne Diamond League in Switzerland on Friday.

The reigning duo World record holder in 10.000 and 5.000 meters ended the race in a time of 12:41.61 microseconds and it was won by Ethiopia’s Belihu Aregewi who crossed the finishing line in 12:40.45 microseconds while Hagos Gabrewit from the same country finished third position in the time of 12:49.80.

The diamond league also saw Cheptegei run his seasonal best as he looks forward for World championships come august in Budapest, Hungary.

“This competition has seen me progress in my preparations for the world event, now I know what to improve to see me through in Budapest” States Cheptegei.

Peruth Chemutai, Uganda’s Olympic gold Medalist finished third in 3000meter steeplechase in a time of 9:11.91 microseconds, which also earned her a qualification mark for 2023 World Championships.

“I feel happy that I am part of the contingent that will represent Uganda at the World Championships” says Chemutai. Addy Ruiter, Cheptegei and Chemutai’s coach has expressed gratitude to the talented Ugandan Athletes for the tremendous seasonal performances.

“When you look at both of them they have improved compared to the recent diamond leagues they took part” Ruiter noted. He added “There is now one big task ahead of us and that’s to prepare for Budapest games”.

URN