Monday , July 3 2017
Airtel Data
Home / News / Cheptegei continues London 2017 build-up with 4th place finish

Cheptegei continues London 2017 build-up with 4th place finish

The Independent July 3, 2017 News, SPORTS Leave a comment 243 Views

 

FILE PHOTO: Cheptegei, Mo Farah and Kamworor run the 5000m during the 2017 Prefontaine Classic Diamond League at Hayward Field on May 27, 2017 in Eugene, Oregon.  PHOTO AFP

Uganda’s top distance runner Joshua Cheptegei continued his stready return to the track with yet another 4th place finish, this time in the 3ooom at the Paris Diamond Athletics League on Saturday night.

In front of 14,568 spectators  at Charléty Stadium, Cheptegei clocked 7:34.96 to finish fourth in a race won by Edris Muktar of Ethiopia in a personal best of  7:32.31.

The result keeps Cheptegei ranked 4th with 10 points in the Diamond League long distance standings following his earlier 4th place finish in a star-studded 5000 Metres Prefontaine Classic race in May.

Cheptegei, like the rest of the world’s best, have an eye on August’s World Championships, where he is expected to run the 5000m and 10000m.

The next race in the Diamond League is Luasanne on July 7 where Cheptegei will run in his favourite 5000m, joined by Stephen Khisa.

Diamond League Paris Cheptegei by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

Pages: 1 2

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved