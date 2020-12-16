Chelsea lose, Man City held in Premier League

London, England | THE INDEPENDENT | Chelsea slipped to their second defeat in four days after Pedro Neto’s injury-time goal condemned them to a 2-1 defeat away to Wolves on Tuesday night.

Olivier Giroud had put Chelsea in front with a well-taken left-foot volley in the 49th minute from Ben Chilwell’s cross, and it was fully deserved after Wolves had struggled to threaten Edouard Mendy in the first half.

Daniel Podence equalized in the 66th minute with a moment of individual skill as he beat Chilwell and Reece James before firing past Mendy, and Neto sealed the win deep into injury time after a surging run that took him past Kurt Zouma before firing across Mendy to give the home side an impressive win.

Manchester City were surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw at home to struggling West Brom, who had their hero in goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Although he was beaten in the 30th minute by Ilkay Gundogan, Johnstone stopped everything else that City could throw at him and his side scored a fortunate equalizer two minutes before half-time when Semi Ajayi’s free-kick took a huge deflection off Ruben Dias to leave Ederson wrong-footed in the City goal.

Pep Guardiola’s side had nearly all of the ball in the second half but failed to do enough with it in the final third as their rivals packed their area, and when City did manage a shot on target, such as Kevin de Bruyne’s 86th minute free kick, or Raheem Sterling’s point-blank effort in injury time, Johnstone denied them.

League leaders Tottenham travel to second-placed Liverpool in the pick of Wednesday evening’s Premier League matches.

