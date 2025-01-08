Charcoal trade crackdown intensifies in northern Uganda

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Fifth Division Commander, Maj Gen Keith Katungi, has issued a warning to those defying the Presidential Executive Order banning the illegal charcoal trade in Northern Uganda.

During a meeting held at the 103 Infantry Battalion headquarters, Maj Gen Katungi handed over ten vehicles that had been impounded for transporting illegal charcoal.

This handover, attended by community leaders, truck owners, and transporters, underscores the ongoing efforts to enforce the ban and crack down on environmental violations in the region.

Maj Gen Katungi emphasized the risks faced by anyone involved in the illegal charcoal trade. He strongly advised local leaders, transporters, and truck owners to comply with the Presidential directive and explore alternative energy sources such as gas.

“Gas is a more affordable and sustainable option,” Maj Gen Katungi said. “We must all recognize the importance of adhering to the law, and anyone caught violating it will face legal consequences.” He also urged truck owners to stop using alternative routes to smuggle charcoal into Lira City, warning that legal actions would follow for such violations.

Lira City Resident City Commissioner, Lawrence Egole, reiterated the importance of the ban and called for collective responsibility in adhering to the Presidential directive. “We are all aware of the executive orders,” Egole said. “Let this serve as a lesson. If impounded trucks continue to defy the law, we will auction them to send a strong message to others.”

The Regional Police Commander, Alli Tugiizre, warned truck owners that even a single bag of charcoal found in any vehicle would be impounded. “Even one bag of charcoal found will lead to the vehicle being impounded,” SSP Tugiizre stated, emphasizing that the charcoal trade must be abandoned entirely in favour of legal alternatives.

Gracious Aguti from the National Forestry Authority – East Lango assured the public that joint operations to intercept vehicles carrying illegal charcoal would continue. “We are committed to ensuring that those who break the law face the consequences,” she said.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), and local government officials, who pledged to work together to uphold the law, protect the environment, and ensure that the charcoal trade is fully eradicated from the region.

URN