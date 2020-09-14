Chaos in Ntinda NRM primaries over double voting

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The election of National Resistance Movement -NRM mayoral candidates in Nakawa Mayor turned chaotic in Ntinda as several voters kept moving from one polling station to another.

The elections that started at 11;00 am attracted largely organised groups of people who lined up to vote in favour of their candidates. However, it was observed that the same groups had been seen at other polling stations voting for the same candidate earlier.

URN observed a group of voters being mobilised to run and vote from Ntinda Primary School with three polling stations after they had voted from the Ntinda School of the deaf with two polling stations. The two centres are in close proximity to each other.

Chaos ensued at Ntinda Primary School when officers started pulling people out of the line, while agents of some candidates were pointing out their rivals who had already voted elsewhere. Wasagani Ali, an agent for Rosette Muhoozi one of the candidates said that some people had voted thrice.

The Returning officer at village-I in Ntinda Primary Esther Nakasinde says that specific agents of some candidates were causing chaos and encouraging voters to hover from one station to another. She says that the problem of people coming after voting from another place is difficult to handle because there is no sign to show that one has already voted.

By Monday afternoon, Rosette Muhoozi and Milly Nantongo were neck-to-neck for the LCIII seat at the Ntinda Primary School and Ntinda School of the Deaf. Muhoozi had garnered 136 votes in three polling stations, while Nantongo had garnered 117 in the same number of polling stations.

URN