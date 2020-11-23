Chaos at Masaba cultural institution general assemble

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Masaba cultural institution general assembly meeting organised today turned chaotic, forcing the Speaker Rose Nelima to end it prematurely.

Trouble arose from clan leaders wanting to elect new cultural leader which was not on the agenda. According Mathias Nabuteri, the deputy prime minister, the five year term of Bob Mushikori the current cultural leaders ended in May this year but the Covid-19 pandemic caused the delay to elect of a new leader.

During the meeting at Masaba cultural institution offices located at Malukhu in Mbale city, Halasi clan leader Amuran Wagabyalileclan who has interest to contest for the post to replace Mushikori the current Umukuka was among those who shouted loud saying they want elections immediately. He says that they came knowing that elections are going to be held today since the term of Mushikori already ended.

Wagabyalila adds that he was shocked to hear speaker telling them that the purpose of the general assembles was to set dates of electing a new Umukuka. Wamakuyu Mazina, also one of the candidates, expressed his unhappiness with the leadership of Masaba cultural institution for delaying to conduct elections which has forced other leaders to form anther faction and elect Mike Mudoma who was installed on the weekend.

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network, Speaker Rose Nelima said she stopped the meeting prematurely for fear of further chaos. She adds that the purpose of the meeting was to set dates of electing new Umukuka but not election as many thought.

Geoffrey Weponde the general secretary of Masaba cultural institution condemned the manner in which his colleagues behaved. He adds that election of Umukuka must follow the laws but not doing elections at any time as they thought although the term of the current Umukuka is over.

However, this weekend afaction of Masaba cultural leaders installed Mike Mudoma as the new Umukuka to replace Mushikori after claiming that his term of offices ended in May this year although Masaba cultural institution officers have quashed the process and installations saying that they still have Bob Mushikori as the only cultural leader.

********

URN