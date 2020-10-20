Chaos at Bulange-Mengo as protesters demand to meet Katikiro Mayiga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buganda loyalists from various parts of Kampala stormed Bulange-Mengo to meet the Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga to protest the security raid on a thanksgiving event organised by Mbogo clan leaders in Mityana district on Saturday last week. A security team comprising police and the army used teargas to disperse the clan leaders and participants from the event.

This morning, a group of protesters comprising of mainly political and cultural leaders from various levels under Nkobazambogo marched to Bulange to deliver a petition to Mayiga. The Kawempe Division Mayor Emmanuel Sserunjoji and Lord Councilor Muhammad Ssegirinya led a team of protesters from Kawempe clad in white robes with dry banana fibres tied around their waists as a symbol of mourning.

The Kampala Woman Member of Parliament Nabillah Naggayi Ssempala and former Nansana Municipality Member of parliament Wakayima Musoke and Hakim Saula led teams from Kampala central, Nansana municipality and Rubaga division respectively.

Some of the protesters told URN that they were apprehended by police when they decided to march to Mengo to reclaim their dignity and respect as people of Buganda which is under attack from government and security agencies.

Police later released the protesters who decided to march to Mengo where they joined their colleagues. However, army officers manning security at Bulange advised them to select five representatives to present their petitions to the Katikiro in vain.

The protesters then decided to sing Buganda anthem until Mayiga ordered security to allow them in.

While inside, Hakim Saula the former president of Nkobazambogo presented a written statement to the Katikiro listing several demands.

Mayiga dismissed claims that he is often tight-lipped whenever Buganda’s heritage is under attack. He urged the protesters to remain steadfast in demanding for justice and promised to present their view to the Kabaka for further discussions saying a resolution will be communicated to them.

URN