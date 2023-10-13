Chaos as Tayebwa forced to adjourn parliament prematurely

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa was forced to prematurely adjourn the House to next week after an almost two hours of standoff with MPs on Thursday.

As in the past, Tayebwa’s attempt to steer the house was marred by points of procedure and order. The standoff was sparked by the decision by the Speaker to amend the day’s order paper to allow the Internal Affairs State Minister, General David Muhozi to make a statement about the 9 October 2023 incident in which the security took siege of NUP offices. The siege led to the arrest of 14 people including the party’s Spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi.

The House had just concluded prayers as per the day’s order paper when it degenerated into procedural issues from both sides of the Parliament.

MPS continue to behave with disregard to the rules of Procedure. One of the Judges, Justice Remmy Kasule ruled against such conduct while delivering his ruling on the Age Limit Petition.The MPS could hardly heed the Speaker’s orders as provided for in the rules of Procedure of Parliament.

The fracas was sparked by an attempt Kumi Municipality MP, Silas Aogon, to react to Tayebwa’s communication. Aogon was then interrupted by Kiira Municipality MP, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, who rose on a point of order.

Ssemujju questioned whether Aogon was in order to react when the speaker had ruled that the Minister should proceed with making the statement as per the amended order paper.

Shortly, Juliet Kyinyamatama, the Rakai District Woman Representative rose on a procedural matter. She asked for permission from the Speaker to allow the House to watch a short video clip in which Mityana Municipality legislator, Francis Zaake was allegedly filmed while hurling insults and obscenities at her.

“Right Hon. Speaker, Hon. Zaake hulled insults at me and I cannot even repeat the despicable words he said. Would it procedurally be right for you to allow the House to watch the clip and judge for themselves?” said Kyinyamatama.

Goretti Namugga, the Mawogola County Representative implored the Speaker not to grant Kyinyamatama’s wish on the grounds that the issue transpired outside Parliament and thus should not waste Parliament’s time since there are more pressing matters on the Order Paper.

Tayebwa was compelled to allow the video to be played. However, Ssemujju rose on the procedural point saying if the video clip had obscenities, it would not be proper to give space on the floor since it contravenes the decorum of the House.

Convinced by Ssemujju’s guidance, Tayebwa rescinded his decision and referred the matter to be investigated by Parliament’s Committee on Rules and Privileges.

This consequently threw the House into a frenzied moment after the complainant rebutted Tayebwa’s ruling saying it was tantamount to ‘covering evil’.

“Hon. Members, House adjourned for 10 minutes,” a visibly perturbed-looking Deputy Speaker ruled to allow for more consultation before plenary could proceed. After more than 30 minutes of consultation, the House reconvened, and the two-minute video clip was played.

Tayebwa then the State Minister for Internal Affairs, Gen. David to present a statement on the security siege of NUP headquarters on Independence Day and the earlier arrest of the party’s President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu at the Entebbe Airport on 5 October.

No sooner had Gen. Muhoozi started to read the statement than Abdallah Kiwanuka, the Mukono North Constituency MP rose on a procedural matter.

“This same Minister was ordered to present a statement on Kasese attack on June 16 but to date, he failed to do so. It is procedurally right for him to proceed yet there is a pending report?” asked Kiwanuka.

“Now, the Opposition legislators have been boycotting plenary sitting for the last two days and demanded the government to present an official statement. The Minister is giving you the statement and now you are demanding the previous report Gen. Muhoozi go and sit,” frustrated Tayebwa ruled while rebuking the opposition to avoid contradictions.

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga did not save the situation when he stood to speak.

He instead challenged Tayebwa’s decision saying it was not in good faith. “The Minister is not doing us (the Opposition) favor to present the report, let the government not take us for granted,” said Mpuuga.

Tayebwa again allowed Gen. Muhoozi the floor to present the report but the Minister was persistently interrupted by constant interjections and noise in the House. Left with no option, Tayebwa adjourned the House to next week.

According to the day’s Order Paper, the House was scheduled to handle eight items starting with prayers; communication from the chair, a motion, a statement from the Prime Minister on government business for the succeeding week, and the Prime Minister’s question and answer session.

Other items included the presentation of action-taken reports on the report of the Select Committee on the state of affairs at the National Social Security Fund – NSSF, field visits to government prisons and prison farms; disparities in the recruitment of probationer police constables, and Internal Affairs’ Ministerial Policy Statement and Budget Estimates for FY 2023/2024.

