CHAN: Micho having sleepless night ahead of Senegal clash

Wednesday will be crucial in Uganda’s desire to go past the group stage at the CHAN, a feat they have failed to attain in their last five participations.

“Life between failing and succeeding is very thin. We won our opening game in 2014 but went out of the group stage. All five participations have been decided by a fine margin. I want to turn our dreams into reality as small details will give us perfect results,” Micho continued.

“I am waiting for tomorrow’s match to see what happens. I would like to take the pressure from the players and tell them to come and compete against their Senegalese brothers.”

Goalkeeper Alionzi Nafian Legason kept a clean sheet against DR Congo. The 26-year-old was part of the Cranes’ squad during the 2020 edition of the competition in Cameroon, and is very optimistic ahead of Wednesday’s showdown.

“We are optimistic and hope to improve in front of goal tomorrow. We respect the opponent and hope to get the best from ourselves to maximize our chances of achieving a positive result,” Alionzi said.