CHAN: Desabre reduces Uganda Cranes squad to 27 players

Kampala, Uganda | FUFA MEDIA | Uganda Cranes Squad has been reduced to 27 players as the team continues with its preparations for the TOTAL 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) Finals in Morocco.

The players have enjoyed four days of non-residential training at both Namboole stadium and Maroons Stadium where the new Head coach Desabre Sebastien took full charge since his appointment by FUFA on Thursday.

The team will now head to Africa Bible University in Lubowa for residential camp at 4pm before travelling to Masaka and Rwakitura on invitation of Uganda President Yoweri Museveni.

The squad will be reduced further to 23 players for the final submission to CAF by 3rd January, 2018. All training sessions starting Monday will be held at the nearby International School of Uganda (ISU), Lubowa.

“It was short time for me to evaluate the players. We took preference for defensive and offensive. Those not selected will be followed at their clubs during the Championship (League). We need to focus on those going to camp so that we work on our targets before the first game against Zambia,” said Cranes coach Sebastien Desbare .

The Players to enter camp are;

Goalkeepers: Watenga Isma, Ochan Benjamin and Saidi Keni

Other players: Wadada Nicholas, Nsubuga Joseph, Awanyi Timothy, Mujuzi Mustapha, Muwanga Bernard, Muleme Isaac, Madoi Aggrey, Kizza Mustapha, Karisa Milton, Lwesibawa Godfrey, Mucurezi Paul, Kyambadde Allan, Batte Seif, Senfuka Rahmat, Lwanga Taddeo, Kasule Abubaker, Waisswa Moses, Saddam Juma, Mutyaba Muzamir, Masiko Tom, Shaban Muhammad, Nsibambi Derrick, Senkatuka Nelson, Isiagi Daniel.

*SOURCE FUFA MEDIA