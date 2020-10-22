Thursday , October 22 2020
Champions League: Shakhtar, Bayern and Atalanta claim big wins

The Independent October 22, 2020

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Real Madrid suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League opener as a second-half rally proved in vain and a stoppage-time strike was disallowed.

Champions Bayern went out to a perfect start with a 4-0 win against A. Madrid.

Liverpool held onto their one goal to secure victory in their opener. Nicolas Tagliafico’s unfortunate own goal gives Reds victory in Amsterdam

Inter Milan had to make a comeback  to secure a point in their opener.

Manchester City survived an early scare in their opening Champions League encounter, coming from behind to beat Porto 3-1 in Group C.

