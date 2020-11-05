Champions League roundup: Başakşehir shock United; Barcelona, Chelsea, Juventus win

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Başakşehir claimed their first UEFA Champions League win as they stunned Manchester United, but ten-man Sevilla sensationally denied Krasnodar.

Başakşehir 2-1 Manchester United

First-half counterattacking goals by Demba Ba and Edin Višća set the Turkish titleholders on course for their maiden UEFA Champions League points. Anthony Martial halved the deficit before the interval, and though United were frustrated thereafter, they almost pinched a late equaliser only for Alexandru Epureanu to sensationally prevent a Mehmet Topal own goal.

Chelsea 3-0 Rennes

The Blues had two Timo Werner penalties to thank for what proved a decisive first-half lead, with the visitors’ ensuing task made all the more difficult by Dalbert’s red card. Tammy Abraham’s close-range finish added a lick of second-half gloss on a night the hosts strengthened their hold on a top-two placing.

Club Brugge 0-3 Dortmund

Dortmund moved top of Group F with a resounding win in Bruges. Three goals in the opening 32 minutes did the damage with Thorgan Hazard opening the scoring. Erling Braut Haaland inevitably had his say, striking twice from close range to push the home side down to third in the section.

Barcelona 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv

Dynamo gave Barcelona a major scare after Lionel Messi’s early penalty, with the returning Marc-André ter Stegen producing several superb saves to keep the hosts ahead. Teenage counterpart Ruslan Neshcheret was also outstanding, beaten again only by an emphatic Gerard Piqué header before Viktor Tsygankov’s finish ensured a thrilling finale.

Ferencváros 1-4 Juventus

Juve collected three points in Budapest on Cristiano Ronaldo’s first UEFA Champions League outing of the season. Álvaro Morata tapped in from close range to force the early lead, before sweeping in Ronaldo’s low cross for his second. Paulo Dybala capitalised on a poor back pass to add a third and Lasha Dvali put through his own net prior to Franck Boli’s consolation.

Leipzig 2-1 Paris

Leipzig are now level on points with Man. United at the top of Group H after coming from behind to beat Paris. Ángel Di María earned the visitors an early advantage, but also had a penalty saved by Péter Gulácsi. Christopher Nkunku’s strike and Emil Forsberg’s spot kick completed the revival, with their opponents reduced to nine men by full time.