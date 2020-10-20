Champions League: Man Utd seek another miracle in the French capital

Tuesday 20 October

19:55: Zenit St Petersburg v Club Brugge

19:55: Dynamo Kyiv v Juventus

22:00: Chelsea v Sevilla

22:00: Rennes v Krasnodar

22:00: Lazio v Borussia Dortmund

22:00: Barcelona v Ferencvaros

22:00: Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United

22:00: RB Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir

Wednesday 21 October

19:55: RB Salzburg v Lokomotiv Moscow

19:55: Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk

22:00: Bayern Munich v Atletico Madrid

22:00: Internazionale v Borussia Monchengladbach

22:00: Manchester City v Porto

22:00: Olympiakos v Olympique Marseille

22:00: Ajax v Liverpool

22:00: Midtjylland v Atalanta

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The pick of matches on Tuesday is the meeting of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United in the French capital, with the hosts desperate to avenge their controversial exit at the round of 16 in the 2018-19 Champions League at the hands of the Red Devils.

However, it’s been a tough start to the new season for PSG and manager Tomas Tuchel says a lack of signings makes their chances of repeating last seasons UCL success – when they reached the final and narrowly lost to Bayern Munich – a tough task.

“We can’t speak about having the same objectives. Perhaps we can do it but we can’t ask for the same things from such a reduced squad when we will have to fight with teams like Manchester City, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, who have all been very strong in the transfer market,” said Tuchel.

“In a season like this, with players who will be playing a lot for their national teams, with the coronavirus, without a pre-season, with a schedule like we have, I am worried that we will pay the price in October, November, December and January.”

Tuesday also sees heavyweights such as Juventus, Chelsea, Sevilla, Lazio, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona in action while Wednesday is headlined by Bayern Munich opening the defence of their title with a home clash against Atletico Madrid.

The German side will look to African-born Canadian international Alphonso Davies to once again inspire with his pace and composure from the wingback position.

“Even though we won these trophies, we want more and more, and each time we step on the field, we want to show that we are out there to play football and to win games. This is what we are doing and we are happy that we can win the trophies that we are winning,” said Davies after recently helping Bayern defeat Dortmund to claim the German Super cup.

Wednesday also features a potential thriller between Ajax and Liverpool in Amsterdam, with the Reds hoping to quell the threat of a young and hungry Dutch side which so impressed in this competition a couple of seasons back.