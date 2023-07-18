CFAO shows its best at Kampala Auto Show 2023

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | CFAO Motors has showcased its products at Kampala Auto Show 2023 July 15 – 16th at Kololo Independence grounds in Kampala.

As one of the main sponsors of the Kampala Auto Show, CFAO Motors took center stage by displaying vehicles and motorcycles, including renowned brands such as Toyota, Suzuki, and Yamaha.

Isaac Tegule, the marketing manager at CFAO Motors, expressed his satisfaction with the event, stating, “We are extremely pleased with the overwhelming response we received at the Kampala Auto Show. As a main sponsor, our objective was to engage with our customers, create awareness about our wide range of products and services, and deliver exceptional automotive experiences. The positive feedback we received reaffirms our commitment to providing the highest quality and reliability.”

Exhibited were the brand-new Toyota Corolla Cross and Toyota Starlet, the Four-Wheel Drive Suzuki Jimny, as well as Yamaha YC125-5 and XTZ125 motorcycles.

The other major highlight of the event was the highly anticipated introduction of the new Suzuki XL6, which received significant attention from attendees. The new Suzuki XL6 is a 1.5L multi-purpose vehicle. With its commitment to safety, the Suzuki XL6 incorporates a host of features to ensure the well-being of occupants, including the Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and Anti-lock braking system.