Centenary Bank takes cancer run to regions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Centenary Bank, together with Rotary Uganda are extending the annual Rotary Cancer Run awareness campaign to the different regions of the country.

This year’s run is scheduled for August 27th 2023 in Kampala, regions and key global cities, under the theme ‘Run for Hope.’ To increase participation and reach the goal of raising Shs2 billion, Rotary has launched the Run in various towns and cities including; Entebbe, Masindi, Fort Portal, Jinja, Arua, Ibanda, Kabarole, and with more launches scheduled to take place in Masaka, Gulu, and Kiboga among other towns, ahead of the main run. Beatrice Lugalambi, the general manager for Corporate Communications and Marketing at Centenary Bank said, “Launching the runs upcountry only serves to highlight our joint commitment to eradicating cancer and improving community well being.

The Cancer Run is a success is an encouraging reminder of what can be accomplished when people come together for a common cause.”

For the past 12 years, the Rotary Cancer Run has played a pivotal role in the fight against cancer, contributing significantly to the construction of cancer facilities in Nsambya Hospital, including a new wing extension of two bunkers that will house the two LINAC cancer testing and treatment machines.