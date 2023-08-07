Centenary Bank partners with Foreign Affairs Ministry

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Aug.4, Kampala, Centenary Bank together with Rotary Uganda partnered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to rally Ugandans in the diaspora and well-wishers in other countries to participate in the 2023 Cancer Run.

This year’s run will be held under the theme: Run for Hope, at the Kololo Independence Grounds and in key cities around the world on August 27 2023, to raise Shs2 billion, towards the construction of two bunkers that will house 2 LINAC cancer testing and treatment machines at St. Francis Hospital Nsambya.

John Mulimba, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Affairs thanked Centenary Bank for embracing the contribution of Ugandans in the diaspora and foreign nationals towards the cause.

“This marks a milestone in our collective efforts to fight against one of our most formidable adversaries, cancer. Cancer is a scourge that has crippled many Ugandans in the country and many more in the diaspora. It is not only a Ugandan problem but a global challenge that is affecting millions of lives, across borders and nationalities. Today, we join hands in the fight against Cancer and call upon the community in the diaspora, to stand with us and support this noble cause,” Mulimba said.

Allen Ayebare, the chief manager Corporate Affairs and Communication at Centenary Bank, welcomed the collaboration citing the need for more hands to alleviate cancer. “The Rotary Cancer Run is not just a run but it is a cause that brings us together to raise awareness but most importantly find solutions and establish facilities that can help us detect, prevent and treat cancer patient,” Ayebare said.