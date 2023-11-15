Centenary Bank Joins Global Alliance

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Centenary Bank, the largest commercial microfinance bank has joined the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV), to mark the Banking on Values Day by urging banks to ‘Think Bolder’ in addressing social and environmental issues.

GABV held a global virtual panel discussion with leaders from the Banking on Values movement to discuss the limits and opportunities of ESG and how values-based banks implement a bolder approach to sustainability. Fabian Kasi, the managing director, Centenary Bank said the first African member Bank of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and continues to live by the principles.

He highlighted the need to join the values-based banks saying they ultimately reflect on the output of the organization. “We are in the business of serving our communities with the various products and services we offer. It is therefore only right that through these services provided, we foster positive change or impact to the people and the environment through sustainably friendly solutions,” Kasi said. Kasi further noted that Centenary Bank being a member of GABV has been beneficial to the financial institution as the GABV principles on value-based banking are some of the areas that the bank hinges on while developing products and lasting financial solutions for Ugandans.