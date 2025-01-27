Centenary Bank Commits Shs200m to Rotary conference

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Centenary Bank has pledged support to the upcoming Rotary District Conference and Assemblies for D9213 and D9214. The D9213 conference will draw Rotarians and Rotaractors from all over the country to discuss various items on their agenda and celebrate the milestones achieved in community service.

Rtn Anne Nkutu, the District Governor of D9213 said, “I would like to thank Centenary Bank for their partnership and friendship, especially for this year’s District Conference and Assembly (DCA), a gathering for Rotarians to celebrate our achievements. The DCA is more than a celebration; it is an opportunity to re-strategize and improve our efforts to achieve our goals of supporting communities across the country.”

Joseph Balikuddembe, the Executive Director of Centenary Bank expressed appreciation for the relationship that Centenary Bank shares with Rotary.