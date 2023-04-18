Centenary Bank commits Shs185m sponsorship

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT l On April 13, Centenary Bank, joined hands with Rotary Club towards the continued support of the humanitarian initiatives. This was during a press launch held in Kampala where Rotary unveiled the official partners of the 98th Rotary District Conference.

Beatrice Lugalambi the General Manager Marketing and Corporate Communication Centenary Bank said, “Centenary Bank appreciates the Rotary Leadership in Uganda and beyond for the noble acts of service you are championing under the different Rotary programs.

We are proud to be part of this journey for the last 12 years as a major sponsor and particularly for this DCA.” Lugalambi added: “As a gold sponsor, the bank has committed a total of Shs185 million. Such humanitarian causes directly relate to our Mission as a Bank where we seek to transform lives, especially for the rural poor which is testament to the great value we attach to our communities,” she said.